Kobe Bryant Reveals His Frustration With Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell may be kitting up for the lacklustre Warriors this season, but there was a time that the young All-Star was featuring for the LA Lakers. With the likes of Kobe Bryant and Lou Williams to guide him, a lot was expected of the Lakers' second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. D'Angelo Russell's time with the Lakers, however, was marred by beef with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant left frustrated by D'Angelo Russell's tardiness

Kobe Bryant in his retirement tour coming to practice 2 hrs early while D’Lo coming only 5 mins early 🤣😳

The now-Warriors guard's two seasons with the Lakers weren't too impressive. Then-Lakers coach Byron Scott recently opened up on D'Angelo Russell's stint with the Lakers. Speaking to LA AM 570 Radio, Byron Scott said that Kobe Bryant was left frustrated by D'Angelo Russell's inability to report for training on time.

"I had to put in a rule because we had practice at 11 o’ clock and he (D'Angelo Russell) would walk on the floor at 10:55, shirt out. I said, ‘Look man, you not a ten-year pro.’ You still gotta learn how to get better at your craft.”

Byron Scott's comments come at a time when D'Angelo Russell admitted to ruing missed opportunities while having Kobe Bryant, a Lakers legend, as a potential mentor. Russell said that a lot of players don't take heed of senior players' advice until they are close to ten years into the NBA. Interestingly, D'Angelo Russell spent just one season with Kobe Bryant before the Lakers legend hung up his boots. It's safe to say that the Lakers have done considerably well without D'Angelo Russell. The LeBron James-led Lakers currently have the joint-best record in the NBA (23-2 win-loss) and are also on a six-game winning streak. Anthony Davis, especially, has come to the fore for the Lakers after he made the switch from the Pelicans earlier this year. The Lakers' next game will see them face off against the Atlanta Hawks. D'Angelo Russell's Warriors, on the other hand, will play the Sacramento Kings next week.

