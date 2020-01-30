Kobe Bryant's 'girl Dad' Statement Inspires Proud Fathers To Join #GirlDad Movement

Kobe Bryant's comments on his relationship with his daughters has sparked a massive '#GirlDad' campaign on social media. Bryant - who died along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California - was widely known to be a proud father to four daughters. Fathers across the globe are now paying tribute to Kobe's relationship with his daughters by celebrating their relationship with their daughters on social media.

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant girl dad tribute: Men pay tribute to the legend with #GirlDad

Kobe Bryant, who was the father of four girls, famously admitted that he was a proud 'girl dad' in an interview. Bryant revealed that he would have had 5 more daughters if he could. Bryant's relationship with his daughters has inspired fans on social media. Men are now posting photos of themselves with their daughters using #GirlDad as a way of remembering the 41-year-old NBA legend. Reports in the US suggested that the hashtag was tweeted more than 175,000 times since Sunday, with celebrities also joining the movement.

American rapper Shad Moss, known by his stage name Bow Wow, posted a photo of himself and his daughter Shai with the hashtag. Musician Timbaland and Chicago Cubs pitcher Casey Sadler also joined in on the movement.

Kobe Bryant dad girl tribute: Celebrities and fans join the #GirlDad campaign

Kobe Bryant tribute: Fans celebrate their relationship with daughters

My favorite title: A girl Dad.

You give me life, you are my air, you are my heart. I wish you only knew, just how much I really love you, kid. 💜💛 #girldad #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/k9wE81WgWq — J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) January 28, 2020

