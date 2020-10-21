KRA Vs ANR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Cup Live

Quick links:
Lokomotiv Kuban will square off against Andorra in week 4 of the Euro Cup 2020-21. The game will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at 10:00 pm IST at Basketkholl, Krasnodar, Russia. Here is our KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction, KRA vs ANR Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.
Lokomotiv Kuban have won two out of their three fixtures and will look to continue their bid for a top spot in Group C of the EuroCup. On the other hand, their opponents Andorra have lost two out of their three and will be looking to bounce back. Lokomotiv Kuban have been very dominant in their games and will look to continue that pattern against the Andorra unit.
Lokomotiv Kuban squad
Andorra squad
Point Guard: Mantas Kalnietis
Shooting Guard: Jordan Crawford, Albert Pons
Small Forward: Mindaugas Kuzminskas (Star player), Jeremy Senglin
Power Forward: Reggie Lynch, Malik Dime
Centre: Alan Williams
Lokomotiv Kuban: Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Andorra: Jeremy Senglin
As per our KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction, Lokomotiv Kuban are the favourites in this game.
