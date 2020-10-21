KRA Vs ANR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Cup Live

Lokomotiv Kuban will square off against Andorra in week 4 of the Euro Cup 2020-21. The game will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at 10:00 pm IST at Basketkholl, Krasnodar, Russia. Here is our KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction, KRA vs ANR Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.

KRA vs ANR live: KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Basketkholl, Krasnodar, Russia

Date: Wednesday, October 21

Time: 10:00 pm IST

KRA vs ANR live: KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction and preview

Lokomotiv Kuban have won two out of their three fixtures and will look to continue their bid for a top spot in Group C of the EuroCup. On the other hand, their opponents Andorra have lost two out of their three and will be looking to bounce back. Lokomotiv Kuban have been very dominant in their games and will look to continue that pattern against the Andorra unit.

KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction: KRA vs ANR Dream11 team, squad list

Lokomotiv Kuban squad

Cummins, Will Motovilov, Grigory Kalnietis, Mantas Ilnitskiy, Stanislav Williams, Alan Kalinov, Valeriy Kuzminskas, Mindaugas Lynch, Reggie Dolinin, Sergey Sereda, Daniil Martyuk, Andrei Crawford, Jordan Sychkov, Yegor Yemchenko, Vladislav Paunić, Ivan

Andorra squad

Diagne, Moussa Dime, Malik Gielo, Tomasz García, Sergi Hannah, Clevin Jelínek, David Llovet, Nacho Olumuyiwa, Babatunde Pálsson, Haukur Paulí, Oriol Pérez, Tyson Senglin, Jeremy Sy, Bandja Kloof, Charlon

KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction: KRA vs ANR Dream11 team

Point Guard: Mantas Kalnietis

Shooting Guard: Jordan Crawford, Albert Pons

Small Forward: Mindaugas Kuzminskas (Star player), Jeremy Senglin

Power Forward: Reggie Lynch, Malik Dime

Centre: Alan Williams

KRA vs ANR live: KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Lokomotiv Kuban: Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Andorra: Jeremy Senglin

KRA vs ANR live: KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction

As per our KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction, Lokomotiv Kuban are the favourites in this game.

Note: The KRA vs ANR Dream11 prediction and KRA vs ANR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KRA vs ANR Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Lokomotiv Kuban Twitter