LeBron James Honours David Stern's Legacy In The NBA By Praising His Global Vision

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on January 1, 2020. Stern collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York on December 12. Stern, 77, was one of the most beloved personalities in the NBA and his death unsurprisingly came as a shock to the entire global sporting fraternity. The former lawyer took charge of the NBA from 1984-2014. Under his tenure, the NBA grew exponentially and became one of the premier sports leagues in the world. With the entire NBA would mourning the loss of their former commissioner, LeBron James too paid tribute to the 77-year-old admitting 'it was a dream come true to shake hands with David Stern'.

Watch: LeBron James pay tribute to David Stern

Los Angeles. Lakers beat the Pheonix Suns 117-107 on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). LeBron James registered 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to sink the Suns. A dominating victory for the Lakers was however dampened with the news of David Stern passing away.

The Lakers dropped a season-high 43 points in the first quarter to spark their third straight win.https://t.co/k3yJLrWzfs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2020

Speaking to ESPN after the game, LeBron James revealed when he first met Stern in person back in 2003. During the draft that year, James shook hands with Stern backstage after he was the No.1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. James further added his thoughts on Stern's legacy in the NBA. The 35-year-old praised his global vision and shrewd negotiation tactics. James believed the NBA should dedicate an award or 'a day' to their former commissioner.

Lakers pay tribute to David Stern

The Lakers Organization is mourning the passing of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, whose unprecedented vision and tireless spirit made the game what it is today. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Dianne, and his family. pic.twitter.com/xY5rcoyJIQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2020

David Stern enabled the surge in the NBA’s worldwide popularity as much as any player on the court & sent the game around the world. He had a passion for the game, for the league, & for the players that we’ve all loved & enjoyed. He will be missed,but not forgotten @NBA⁩ pic.twitter.com/O0tO922VAJ — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 2, 2020

