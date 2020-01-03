The Debate
LeBron James Honours David Stern's Legacy In The NBA By Praising His Global Vision

Basketball News

Former NBA commissioner David Stern passed away on New Year's Day after suffering a brain haemorrhage. LA Lakers' LeBron James pays tribute to the 77-year-old.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on January 1, 2020. Stern collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York on December 12.  Stern, 77, was one of the most beloved personalities in the NBA and his death unsurprisingly came as a shock to the entire global sporting fraternity. The former lawyer took charge of the NBA from 1984-2014. Under his tenure, the NBA grew exponentially and became one of the premier sports leagues in the world. With the entire NBA would mourning the loss of their former commissioner, LeBron James too paid tribute to the 77-year-old admitting 'it was a dream come true to shake hands with David Stern'.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Pips LeBron James To 'player Of The Decade' By Prominent US Newspaper

Watch: LeBron James pay tribute to David Stern

Los Angeles. Lakers beat the Pheonix Suns 117-107 on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). LeBron James registered 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to sink the Suns. A dominating victory for the Lakers was however dampened with the news of David Stern passing away.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, LeBron James revealed when he first met Stern in person back in 2003. During the draft that year, James shook hands with Stern backstage after he was the No.1 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. James further added his thoughts on Stern's legacy in the NBA. The 35-year-old praised his global vision and shrewd negotiation tactics. James believed the NBA should dedicate an award or 'a day' to their former commissioner.

Also Read | LeBron James Turns 35: From Cavaliers To Lakers, Here Is A Look At 'King James' Legacy

Lakers pay tribute to David Stern

Also Read | Watch LeBron James And Anthony Davis Enjoy Their Own Dunk Fest During Suns Vs Lakers 

Also Read | LeBron James Reveals What He Did With His First Million-dollar Endorsement Check From Nike

Published:
COMMENT
