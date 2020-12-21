Kyle Kuzma Net Worth: Lakers Star's Salary, Endorsement Deals After New $40 MILLION Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers and Kyle Kuzma have agreed on a 3-year, $40 million contract. The deal guarantees three more seasons with the team, which will still comprise of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Kuzma had a slightly underwhelming season with the Lakers, the power forward has stepped up when needed, helping the Lakers secure their 17th NBA title.

Kyle Kuzma salary, net worth and contract

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 25-year-old is currently worth $3 million.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

The Lakers, for the first time in over a decade, have signed a rookie contract extension. The contract is a 3-year, $40 million extension, which includes a player option for the 2023-24 season. As per reports, the non-max rookie extension is being signed for the first time in the league. With this new contract, Kuzma could become an unrestricted free agent at 28 – which will be his prime.

Player option on a non-max rookie extension is a first in league, a creative wrinkle that allows Kuzma into unrestricted free agency in his prime at 28. Smart move and great benefit for Kuzma should he out-perform this deal headed into summer of 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

With his new contract, Kuzma will earn $13.3 million per year. Kuzma is currently signed to a four-year, $8,650,178 contract, paying him $2,162,545 per year. By 2023-24, he will have earned $48,526,766 with the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma endorsements

Apart from his deal with Puma, Kuzma endorses GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) app – the secondary market for sneakers and other apparel.

Kyle Kuzma Puma deal

The deal with @PUMAHoops that the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma finalized last week will pay him in the $3 million range annually over the next five seasons, industry sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 2, 2019

Last October, Kyle Kuzma signed his deal with Puma. While it pays less than some rookie sho contracts, Kuzma will be earning $3 million yearly for a few years. While it might be a good-enough endorsement deal for a No. 27 pick, Kuzma might be able to get a signature, especially after his title win.

