LeBron James Hypes Up Kyle Kuzma, Believes He Will Take A 'Giant Leap' This Season

In a recent tweet by LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar hypes up Kyle Kuzma's next season, confident that he will take a "giant leap" soon.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in October. However, Kyle Kuzma has been a key factor of the team's victory, efficiently scoring when they need him to. Playing with the team for three seasons now, his game time was reduced to 25 minutes per game in 2019-20 after Davis' arrival to the team. However, James' recent tweet hints at a possible change for the 25-year-old. 

LeBron James believes Kyle Kuzma will make a big leap this season

On Friday, Hoop Central tweeted to their followers, asking which player will take a big leap according to them. LeBron James surprised fans by replying with Kyle Kuzma's name. Amid numerous trade rumours about Kuzma and his stay in LA, James might have confirmed the former's future with the team. 

Kyle Kuzma Lakers contract details

Speculations about a Kuzma trade started earlier with the year, where reports hinted at the team wanting to bring in a more efficient fifth man to the team. However, Kuzma stayed with the team. Last month, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Kuzma wanting to bigger and better contract from the Lakers. As of now, the team and Kuzma have discussed a contract, which is yet to be finalized.

Kyle Kuzma stats

This season, Kuzma averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds this season while shooting 43.6% from the field. However, this is the worst Kuzma has averaged, falling from his 18.7-point average in 2018-19. Davis' arrival has set the young player back, giving him a lesser role on the field. When Kuzma starts, however, he has averaged 20.9 points this season, shooting 36% from the three-point range. 

