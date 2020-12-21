LeBron James Wants Kyle Kuzma To Pay For Their Next Team Dinner After His $40M Extension

Last month, rumours spoke about Kyle Kuzma's place with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 25-year-old apparently wanted a "sizeable" contract with the Lakers, especially after the 2020 championship at the Orlando bubble. According to recent reports, Kyle Kuzma will be signing a $40 million contract extension with the team.

LeBron James reacts to Kyle Kuzma extension with the Lakers

KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles 🤣🤣 @kylekuzma https://t.co/anaseyjXIl — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2020

"KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure!" James wrote on Twitter, clearly excited at the new contract. "Vino chronicles," he added, before adding two laughing emojis. Fans appreciated James' enthusiasm, some even joking about Kuzma turning away when it was his chance to pay.

Earlier, James had also hyped his teammate up, deeming him as the player who will make a giant leap during the 2020-21 season. James' reply, which came amid various trade rumours, surprised many fans. While it was not a direct confirmation, NBA Twitter was convinced of Kuzma's stay with the team.

Like all rookie extensions, Kyle Kuzma will have a poison pill restriction.



For trade purposes, the current contract of $3.6M will count as outgoing salary.



For incoming salary of the acquiring team, the average of the last year of his contract and extension is used- $10.9M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 20, 2020

The Lakers, for the first time in over a decade, have signed a rookie contract extension. The contract is a three-year $40 million extension, which includes a player option for the 2023-24 season. As per reports, the non-max rookie extension is being signed for the first time in the league. With this new contract, Kuzma could become an unrestricted free agent at 28 – which will be his prime.

Kyle Kuzma is looking for a ‘sizable deal' from the Lakers, per Brian Windhorst



"From what I understand, [he] is expecting a sizable deal, hoping for a sizable deal."



(h/t @LakersSBN ) pic.twitter.com/9l9XMuzIre — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2020

Kyle Kuzma salary

With his new contract, Kuzma will earn $13.3 million per year. Kuzma is currently signed to a four-year, $8,650,178 contract, paying him $2,162,545 per year. By 2023-24, he will have earned $48,526,766 with the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma stats

Kuzma averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, shooting 43.6% from the field. He averaged 10 points this postseason, shooting 31.3% from the three-point range. While Kuzma stepped up when needed, he averaged career-low of 25 minutes.

