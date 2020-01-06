Kyle Kuzma Given Cold Shoulder By Old Friend Lonzo Ball After Pelicans Fall To Lakers

The Lakers' second game of the calendar year was a high-scoring affair. The game against the Pelicans ended with a 123-113 scoreline, with Anthony Davis running the show for the Lakers with a 46-point display. However, it appears that former Lakers teammates Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball did not share the most cordial of meetings after the Pelicans vs Lakers game.

Lonzo Ball shrugs off Kyle Kuzma after Pelicans vs Lakers game

While former Lakers player Lonzo Ball ended up on the losing side, Kyle Kuzma could not have been happier as he registered 10 points on the night. Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, finished with 23 points, two rebounds and five assists against his former team. While the Pelicans regained some ground in Q4, the Lakers' lead proved too high a mountain to conquer for Lonzo Ball and co. After the game, Kyle Kuzma made his way to Lonzo Ball in order to exchange pleasantries, what with them being former teammates. However, Lonzo Ball appeared less than impressed, reluctant even, to share any niceties with the Lakers small forward.

Kuz and Lonzo showing love postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5QXPQpsOu6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2020

Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball spent two seasons as Lakers teammates. However, Lonzo Ball then made his way to New Orleans along with Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, in the deal that saw Anthony Davis make his way to Los Angeles. Lonzo Ball has since played for a Pelicans side struggling without Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma, on the other hand, has been relegated to a subdued role on the Lakers bench, thanks to Anthony Davis' exploits.

Despite the video that emerged on social media, Kyle Kuzma denied any reports of a rift between him and Lonzo Ball. Kyle Kuzma also said that he tries to watch the Pelicans in action as often as he can. Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball will next face off against each other early in March when the Lakers visit the Smoothie King Center.

