Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Shuts Down NBA Trolls On His Christmas Outfit

LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma took everyone by surprise with his outlandish Christmas outfit. Although his attire did not fit the bill for a holiday outfit, his teammates and fans sure roasted the 27-year-old before their crunch tie against the LA Clippers.

Kyle Kuzma gets roasted by teammates

The Lakers were not letting Kyle Kuzma get away with his Christmas outfit 😂



(via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/JLXd1xvCx1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 25, 2019

Kyle Kuzma returned to action after a five-game absence against the Denver Nuggets on December 23. He had a decent outing scoring 16 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of play. While the Lakers prepared for their crunch clash against their city rivals Clippers, Kuzma dressed up in an outlandish suite, which apparently failed to impress his teammates nor the fans.

With fans replying in numbers to express their displeasure towards Kuzma's outfit on Instagram, the 27-year-old made sure he shut them up with a sassy reply.

Kyle Kuzma hits back at the fans

Lol Kuz doesn't want to hear slander about his outfit pic.twitter.com/Si2haW7QP0 — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) December 26, 2019

Coming back to the NBA, the Lakers fell to their fourth defeat in a row losing to the Clippers on Christmas night (December 26 IST). Despite the loss, Kyle Kuzma had a great outing against the Clippers registering 25 points and four rebounds for the Lakers. Although Lakers star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 47 points, Kawhi Leonard's 35-point showing meant the Clippers made it 2-0 over the Lakers this season. Next up of the Lakers is a trip to Oregon for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 29.

