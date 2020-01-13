Kyle Kuzma Warns Opponents That Every Lakers Player Has Something To Prove This NBA Season

Kyle Kuzma recently led the Lakers to a 125-110 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder while Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (illness) were sidelined. During a recent interview with a leading sports portal, Kuzma opened up about the Lakers and wanting to win the NBA championship.

The LA Lakers have not reached the NBA Playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season. However, they are currently leading the Western Conference standings with a 32-7 win-loss record.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma thinks that everyone on the team has something to prove

According to Kuzma, everyone from Anthony Davis to Dwight Howard has something to prove. He said that Davis is trying to win a ring for himself, James is trying to win the championship and Howard is trying to redeem himself.

On the other hand, Kuzma wants to establish himself in the NBA. The 24-year-old also added that the Lakers do not take any of their games lightly and are a close-knit group who want to dominate the league. The team believes that they are going to win every game, irrespective of their opponent.

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo lead the Lakers to a 125-110 victory

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers to victory with 36 points and 7 rebounds. This was also the Lakers eighth straight win. Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard scored 21 and 12 points respectively.

Recently, rumours about Lakers trading Kuzma have been making the rounds. According to NBA reports, the Lakers need a consistent shooter who they can rely on. Some reports even hinted at Kyle Kuzma being traded if LeBron James decides that it is the right move to make.

However, Kuzma shut down the rumours, stating that they are only around for people to talk about. When asked about whether the NBA trade rumours have affected his gameplay, he said that it does not even matter anymore.

(Image courtesy: Kuzma's official Instagram handle)