Kyle Kuzma's Trainer Mocks LeBron James After Lakers' Christmas Day Loss To Clippers

Though Los Angeles Lakers have lost four straight games, they still lead the Western Conference with a 24-7 win-loss record. However, Kyle Kuzma's trainer Clint Parks called out LeBron James after the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Clippers. According to Parks, no one was talking about Kawhi Leonard's skill set being sharp as compared to LeBron's. On his Instagram story, Parks also stated his real LAB. He ended the story by saying that he is currently on vacation and has all the time to read excuses.

Also read | LeBron James to launch 5-year-old daughter Zhuri's new YouTube channel on Jan 1, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Kuzma's trainer calls out LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma’s trainer sending out LeBron isn’t working hard and is scared of Kawhi



Kuzma tweets out “call a spade a spade” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DjauNwZRrg — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) December 27, 2019

Also read | LeBron James fulfils dying fan's wish at Clippers vs Lakers on Christmas day

Parks also added that a player during the game was dodging smoke and it was not Kawhi Leonard. His words were a direct dig at LeBron James and his gameplay. Kyle Kuzma did not comment on Parks' story but posted a tweet which he deleted later. Kyle Kuzma's tweet said 'call a spade a spade'. After Parks posted his story, reports speculated that it hints at James not working hard and being scared of Kawhi Leonard.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard did not want to add to LeBron James' Lakers legacy, so he joined Clippers

LeBron is expected to travel with the Lakers and is on track to play against the Blazers on Saturday, per @ShamsCharania.



LBJ suffered a groin injury on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/5c4KD2hmu1 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 27, 2019

James is currently in his 17th NBA season and is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. According to latest NBA reports, the Lakers could trade Kuzma for a bigger player to increase their chances to reach the NBA 2019-20 finals.

Also read | LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma not to feature in NBA season opener