Kyrie Irving Defends Leadership Style With NFSW Quote, Asks Critics To Mind Their Business

Brooklyn Nets' star player Kyrie Irving backed his leadership quality while attending a press conference on Friday. Kyrie Irving addressed the media for the first time since Brooklyn Nets' 107-118 loss against Utah Jazz on January 15, 2020. Kyrie Irving came under fire after stating that Brooklyn Nets are in glaring need of additional pieces if they want to keep their title hopes alive. The 27-year-old guard refused to withdraw his controversial words.

Kyrie Irving was asked after tonight’s loss to Philly about this game against a top East opponent showing how much work the Nets still have to do in order to compete at the highest level while waiting for Kevin Durant to return. Here’s Irving’s answer: pic.twitter.com/NAqA4OvQk2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 16, 2020

Kyrie Irving has a message for his critics

Kyrie Irving, in an interview, stated that he is going to continue pushing for his team. Irving said that he will continue to demand greatness out of himself as well as his teammates. Kyrie added that he is not going to adjust for anything less than the best from his side. He further took a dig at all his critics and said, “If it’s harsh as a leader or too much for anybody if you’re not in our locker room, stay the f*** out. It’s as simple as that.” Kyrie Irving is known for his bold statements and his recent comments won't come as a shock to many.

Oh Kyrie Irving back at it again I see. That’s y’all man tho!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 16, 2020

Watch the video:

Kyrie Irving does not hold anything back in the Courtside Report with @Grady#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/WcGog5vYYz — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 18, 2020

