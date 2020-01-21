The Debate
Kyrie Irving Defends Leadership Style With NFSW Quote, Asks Critics To Mind Their Business

Basketball News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving said that he will continue to demand greatness out of himself and his teammates. Keep reading for more information on the same.

Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets' star player Kyrie Irving backed his leadership quality while attending a press conference on Friday. Kyrie Irving addressed the media for the first time since Brooklyn Nets' 107-118 loss against Utah Jazz on January 15, 2020. Kyrie Irving came under fire after stating that Brooklyn Nets are in glaring need of additional pieces if they want to keep their title hopes alive. The 27-year-old guard refused to withdraw his controversial words.  

Also Read | LeBron James Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo And Stephen Curry To Lead NBA Jersey Sales Again

Kyrie Irving has a message for his critics

Kyrie Irving, in an interview, stated that he is going to continue pushing for his team. Irving said that he will continue to demand greatness out of himself as well as his teammates. Kyrie added that he is not going to adjust for anything less than the best from his side. He further took a dig at all his critics and said, “If it’s harsh as a leader or too much for anybody if you’re not in our locker room, stay the f*** out. It’s as simple as that.” Kyrie Irving is known for his bold statements and his recent comments won't come as a shock to many. 

Also Read | Dwyane Wade: Net Worth, Endorsements, Miami Heat Career And Personal Life Of NBA Legend

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Enters NBA Elite List After Scoring 26,000 Career Points Against Mavericks

Watch the video:

Also Read | JJ Redick Believes NBA Players Are Obsessed About Posting Instagram Stories Over Playing

 

