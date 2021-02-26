Kyrie Irving EXPLAINS Exactly Why Kobe Bryant Should Be The NBA Logo: WATCH

This week, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving has been clear about wanting to change the NBA logo to late Los Angeles Lakers' Kyrie Irving. While fans and others have spoken about initiating the change, the league is apparently not for the idea. A day after posting about the same on Instagram, Irving mentioned the change again, letting everyone know he was on board with the idea.

Kyrie Irving supports the Kobe Bryant NBA logo idea

"It needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league."



Kyrie Irving on why he wants the NBA logo to be changed to Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/6EG1bYYy3h — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2021

After the Nets edged past the Orlando Magic 129-92, Irving spoke about the idea. "We want to set a standard and precedent, like this is excellence," Irving said. "Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says". He added that he wants something in history to be altered and that his generation would be a part of it.

He added that he does not mean to downgrade any other player, but thinks Bryant deserves it. "I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that's coming into the league should know that that's the example that was set".

"Gotta Happen," Irving wrote on his Instagram. "Idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE". Apart from Irving, Vanessa Bryant and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also seem to agree. While talking to TMZ Sports, Cuban stated that he would definitely support a logo change if there was one. "I just think it's so much more than basketball," Cuban, speaking about how the five-time NBA champion brought people together.

Per Yahoo Sports, people believe many players have contributed to the NBA's growth over the years. Despite many petitions being signed, the league is reportedly not interested in making a change. A petition on Change.org is apparently signed by three million people.

Kobe Bryant death

A year ago, on January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. The chopper went down in Calabasas, California, while the group was headed to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. Per reports, the adverse weather caused the tragedy as the pilot reportedly grew disoriented.

Kobe Bryant career

Bryant spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, was the Charlotte Hornets Round 1 No. 13 pick in 1996. However, he was directly traded to the Lakers, where he went on to win five NBA titles. Bryant retired in 2016.

