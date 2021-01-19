Kyrie Irving Gifted George Floyd's Family A House: Stephen Jackson

George Floyd's death sparked a wave of protests throughout the USA, urging people to stand up and speak against police brutality and social injustice. Victims like Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake were also highlighted, though it was Floyd's death that ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. NBA players maintained a stand, some even going against the resumption in Walt Disney World. This included Kyrie Irving, who apparently wanted everyone to focus on the issue at hand.

Kyrie Irving buys house for George Floyd's family

Stephen Jackson says Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd’s family a house



Per Stephen Jackson – a retired NBA star and Floyd's friend – Irving has continued to support the Floyds and has gifted them a house. Jackson was speaking about Floyd's daughter Gianna, noting how Lil Wayne's manager got them a Mercedes, while Barbra Streisand gave them a stock in Disney.

Irving, though mostly away from the media, is known for his donations and gestures. He was a part of the show that covered Breonna Taylor's murder and even supported WNBA stars who opted out of the season.

George Floyd death and the NBA

The NBA (along with the WNBA), was leading in speaking up for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Many stars and coaches made their way to protests even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, making sure everyone knows where they stand. Throughout their stay at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Flordia, the league continued their attempts – fighting against any backlash they received from Donald Trump or his supporters.

Stephen Jackson and George Floyd

Stephen Jackson grew up in Houston, Texas with Floyd. Floyd and Jackson were close and even called each other 'twins'. After his first video talking about Floyd's death, Jackson had posted a series of photos looking back at their friendship throughout the year. In his video shared last year, Jackson revealed that Floyd was in Minnesota driving trucks and was trying to change his life. He talked about sending Floyd boxes of clothes as he even shared photos of Floyd wearing the clothes he sent.

Jackson – like many close to Floyd – was unable to process his murder, stating that he cannot 'let this ride'. In another post, Jackson talked about Floyd being proud of him and that they were going to write a cheque for his kids on behalf of the Minnesota Police Department. Jackson also posted about Floyd supporting his NBA career, saying his twin was genuinely happy for him.

Furthermore, Jackson led protests for Floyd, even going on TV shows and broadcasts to talk about his death.

When will Kyrie Irving return?

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will come back for the Nets' back-to-back games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He added that this will be the second time since his 2017 trade to come back and play there. Before spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Irving played six seasons with the Cavaliers, winning the 2016 championship.

"Hopefully, we're close. I can't really give you a firm update on that," head coach Steve Nash said while talking to New York Post about Irving's return. Nash explained that while they want him back soon, they have to make sure he is "not susceptible to unnecessary injury". The Hall of Famer spoke about Irving being a brilliant player, not worrying about him falling out of rhythm.

