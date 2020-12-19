Kyrie Irving Seen Burning Incense Before His Return To Boston With Nets: Watch

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving was up to his tricks again on Friday, prior to the Brooklyn Nets' preseason game against the Boston Celtics. The 28-year-old was seen burning incense, which is known as "smudging'', on the court at TD Garden Arena during the warm-ups. The Nets managed to record a 113-89 win over the Celtics in the NBA preseason finale for both teams.

ALSO READ: NBA Season 2019-20 Review: Best Game-changing Moments From The Orlando Bubble

Kyrie Irving incense video leaves fans in splits

Prior to the face off against his former team Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Kyrie Irving ensured that the spotlight was on him. The NBA champion appeared to be getting rid of the "negative energy" in the arena by burning a few sage sticks in his hands and walking around holding them besides the court. Irving was also seen attempting to fan the fumes to spread the smoke and fans on social media were left puzzled at his latest stunt.

Kyrie is burning incense in the arena as he makes his return to Boston. Only Kyrie. 😂pic.twitter.com/sHMj0LPSn6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 18, 2020

On Twitter, one wrote, "Kyrie trying to get rid of the bad energy at Boston because he might have done a few bad things out there" while another added, "Irving burning incense is the funniest thing I've seen, he's a complete lunatic."

ALSO READ: NBA Launches Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard's Trade To Clippers For The SECOND Time

Although fans on social media were quick to mock Irving for burning incense around the court, the former Cavaliers guard revealed why he plans to do so prior to every game this season. "It just comes from, you know, a lot of native tribes, being able to sage, just cleanse the energy, you know, make sure that we're all balanced. And we come into this job and we come to this place it's not anything I don't do at home that I did today."

He added, "I saged last game, and I plan to sage almost every game if the opposing team will allow me to. But, literally, it's more or less for us to stay connected and for us to feel great about going to work and feeling safe and provided for from our ancestors. It's part of my native culture where I'm from."

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Dig Up Talen Horton-Tucker's Old Tweet About LeBron James-Delonte West Rumours

Nets vs Celtics highlights

The Nets cruised to a 113-89 victory, blowing out the Celtics a week before the two teams are scheduled to meet in Boston on Christmas Day. Irving finished the game with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in 28 minutes, while Durant had 25 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

ALSO READ: James Harden Received Special Jet To Travel To Las Vegas For Parties Between Rockets Games

Image Credits - Brooklyn Nets Instagram