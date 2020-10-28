KZN Vs CJB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Unics Kazan (KZN) will face Club Joventut Badalona (CJB) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM CET). The game will be played at Basket-Kholl arena in Kazan, Russia. Here is our KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction, KZN vs CJB top picks and the KZN vs CJB Dream11 team.

KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction: KZN vs CJB Dream11 team and preview

With a win over Partizan NIS Belgrade, Club Joventut Badalona moved to the top spot of the EuroCup Group A standings. Shawn Dawson and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have won all of them. Unics Kazan, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the charts with three wins and one loss, coming from the hands of Umana Reyer Venice.

KZN vs CJB live: KZN vs CJB schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM CET)

Venue: Basket-Kholl arena in Kazan, Russia

KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Squad list

KZN vs CJB Dream11: Unics Kazan squad

John Brown III, Pavel Antipov, Isaiah Canaan, Georgy Zhbanov, Nate Wolters, Okaro White, Pavel Sergeev, Artem Klimenko, Amitrii Uzinskii, Jamar Smith, Jordan Morgan, Aleksandr Razumov, John Holland, Kirill Anoshin, Evgeny Kolesnikov, Kostas Kaimakoglou

KZN vs CJB Dream11: Club Joventut Badalona squad

Nenad Dimitrijevic, Shawn Dawson, Pau Ribas, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Conor Morgan, Vladimir Brodziansky, Adria Domenech, Yannick Kraag, Arnau Parrado, Albert Ventura, Vinicius Da Silva, Kriss Helmanis, Ferran Bassas, Roger Marti, Arturs Zagars, Simon Birgander, Joel Parra, Zsombor Maronka, Ante Tomic

KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Unics Kazan: Isaiah Canaan, Jamar Smith, John Brown III

Club Joventut Badalona: Ferran Bassas, Shawn Dawson, Conor Morgan

KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction: KZN vs CJB Dream11 team

Point Guards: Isaiah Canaan, Ferran Bassas

Shooting Guard: Jamar Smith, Evgeny Kolesnikov

Small Forwards: John Holland, Shawn Dawson

Power Forward: Conor Morgan

Centers: John Brown III

KZN vs CJB live: KZN vs CJB match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Club Joventut Badalona are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction, KZN vs CJB playing 11 and KZN vs CJB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KZN vs CJB Dream11 team and KZN vs CJB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

