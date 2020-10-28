KZN Vs CJB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Unics Kazan (KZN) will face Club Joventut Badalona (CJB) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM CET). The game will be played at Basket-Kholl arena in Kazan, Russia. Here is our KZN vs CJB Dream11 prediction, KZN vs CJB top picks and the KZN vs CJB Dream11 team.
With a win over Partizan NIS Belgrade, Club Joventut Badalona moved to the top spot of the EuroCup Group A standings. Shawn Dawson and team have played four games so far in the tournament and have won all of them. Unics Kazan, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the charts with three wins and one loss, coming from the hands of Umana Reyer Venice.
John Brown III, Pavel Antipov, Isaiah Canaan, Georgy Zhbanov, Nate Wolters, Okaro White, Pavel Sergeev, Artem Klimenko, Amitrii Uzinskii, Jamar Smith, Jordan Morgan, Aleksandr Razumov, John Holland, Kirill Anoshin, Evgeny Kolesnikov, Kostas Kaimakoglou
Nenad Dimitrijevic, Shawn Dawson, Pau Ribas, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Conor Morgan, Vladimir Brodziansky, Adria Domenech, Yannick Kraag, Arnau Parrado, Albert Ventura, Vinicius Da Silva, Kriss Helmanis, Ferran Bassas, Roger Marti, Arturs Zagars, Simon Birgander, Joel Parra, Zsombor Maronka, Ante Tomic
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Club Joventut Badalona are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 #GameDay— Club Joventut Badalona (@Penya1930) October 28, 2020
🏆 Jornada 5 RS @EuroCup
📍 Basket-Hall Kazan
🆚 @unicsbasket
⏱ 17h
📺 @DAZN_ES
📻 94.4 FM @bdncom
📲 #Penyalive pic.twitter.com/3AAGtIjkz9
