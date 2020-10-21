MAL Vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Unicaja Baloncesto (MAL) will face Basket Brescia Leonessa (BBL) on Wednesday, October 21 (October 22 in India) at 12:15 AM IST. The game will be played at Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Málaga, Spain. Here is our MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BBL top picks and the MAL vs BBL Dream11 team.

MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BBL Dream11 team and preview

With a win over Gran Canaria, Unicaja Baloncesto moved to the top spot of the EuroCup group B standings. Dario Brizuela and team have played three games so far in the tournament and have faced only one loss, coming from the hands of Manresa. Basket Brescia Leonessa, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games in the tournament and are currently sitting at the fifth spot of the standings.

MAL vs BBL live: MAL vs BBL schedule

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Málaga, Spain

MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MAL vs BBL Dream11: Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga squad

Deon Thompson, Jaime Fernandez, Rafa Santos, Pierre Sene, Dario Brizuela, Alberto Diaz, Francis Alonso, Dragan Milosavljevic, Pablo Sanchez, Adam Waczynski, Tim Abromaitis, Ruben Guerrero, Yannick Nzosa, Carlos Suarez, Volodymyr Gerun, Axel Bouteille, Gal Mekel

MAL vs BBL Dream11: Basket Brescia Leonessa squad

Alessandro Bertini, TJ Cline, Luca Vitali, Salvatore Parrillo, Kenny Chery, Giordano Bortolani, Dusan Ristic, Drew Crawford, Christian Burns, Tyler Kalinoski, David Moss, Brian Sacchetti, Andrea Ancellotti

MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Unicaja Baloncesto: Alberto Diaz, Dario Brizuela, Deon Thompson

Basket Brescia Leonessa: Kenny Chery, Drew Crawford, Christian Burns

MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BBL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Alberto Diaz, Kenny Chery

Shooting Guard: Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela

Small Forwards: Drew Crawford, Francis Alonso

Power Forward: Deon Thompson

Centers: Christian Burns

MAL vs BBL live: MAL vs BBL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Unicaja Baloncesto are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BBL playing 11 and MAL vs BBL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs BBL Dream11 team and MAL vs BBL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Unicaja CB/ Twitter