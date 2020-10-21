MAL Vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
Unicaja Baloncesto (MAL) will face Basket Brescia Leonessa (BBL) on Wednesday, October 21 (October 22 in India) at 12:15 AM IST. The game will be played at Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Málaga, Spain. Here is our MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BBL top picks and the MAL vs BBL Dream11 team.
With a win over Gran Canaria, Unicaja Baloncesto moved to the top spot of the EuroCup group B standings. Dario Brizuela and team have played three games so far in the tournament and have faced only one loss, coming from the hands of Manresa. Basket Brescia Leonessa, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games in the tournament and are currently sitting at the fifth spot of the standings.
Also Read l MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup Basketball live
Deon Thompson, Jaime Fernandez, Rafa Santos, Pierre Sene, Dario Brizuela, Alberto Diaz, Francis Alonso, Dragan Milosavljevic, Pablo Sanchez, Adam Waczynski, Tim Abromaitis, Ruben Guerrero, Yannick Nzosa, Carlos Suarez, Volodymyr Gerun, Axel Bouteille, Gal Mekel
Alessandro Bertini, TJ Cline, Luca Vitali, Salvatore Parrillo, Kenny Chery, Giordano Bortolani, Dusan Ristic, Drew Crawford, Christian Burns, Tyler Kalinoski, David Moss, Brian Sacchetti, Andrea Ancellotti
Also Read l REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroCup Basketball game preview
Also Read l BD vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Basketball League live
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Unicaja Baloncesto are the favourites to win the game.
🗣️Rueda de prensa de Luis Casimiro previa a la disputa de la J.4 de la @EuroCup— UnicajaCB (@unicajaCB) October 20, 2020
📅 Miércoles
⌚️20:45
🆚 @LeonessaBrescia
📌#FactorCarpena
💚💜#YoSoyDelUnicaja #RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/GzfAdx0IhR
Note: The MAL vs BBL Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BBL playing 11 and MAL vs BBL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs BBL Dream11 team and MAL vs BBL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l BAR vs PAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks EuroLeague Basketball preview