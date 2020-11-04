KZN Vs REV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup 2020 Live

BC Unics Kazan will lock horns with Reyer Venezia in a EuroCup 2020 game this week. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday, November 4, at the Basket Hall Arena in Kazan, southwest Russia. Here is our KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction, KZN vs REV Dream11 team and top picks.

REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Reyer Venezia and BC Unics Kazan will be playing against each other today for the second time in group A of the EuroCup Basketball league. Reyer Venezia won the first contest 86-78. Both the teams come into this fixture on the back of a loss.

Last season, Reyer Venezia finished at the top of the table in group B with eight wins and two losses from their ten matches. BC Unics Kazan also ended their 2019-2020 season with a top of the table finish. They were placed in group C and managed six wins and four losses from the ten games they played.

KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

BC Unics Kazan predicted starting lineup

Isaiah Canaan (PG), Jamar Smith (SG), John Holland (SF), Jordan Morgan (PF), John Brown III(C)

Reyer Venezia predicted starting lineup

Andrea De Nicolao (PG), Stefano Tonut (SG), Austin Daye (PF), Valerio Mazzola (C), Jeremy Chappell (SF)

KZN vs REV live: Players to watch out for

Kazan (KZN) – Key Players

Jamar Smith (SG)

Evgeniy Kolesnikov (SF)

Reyer Venezia (REV) – Key Players

Andrea De Nicolao (PG)

Stefano Tonut (SF)

KZN vs REV Dream11 team

Point Guard: Isaiah Canaan

Shooting Guard: Jamar Smith (Star Player)

Small Forward: John Holland

Power Forward: Jordan Morgan, Austin Daye, Valerio Mazzola

Centre: Mitchell Watt, John Brown III

KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction

According to our KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction, BC Unics Kazan will win the game.

Note: The KZN vs REV Dream11 prediction and KZN vs REV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KZN vs REV Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Reyer Venezia Twitter