Mark Cuban Provides Crucial Update On Delonte West's 'uphill Battle' To Recovery

In September, former NBA player Delonte West was checked into rehab after he was spotted homeless in Dallas. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took the initiative of helping West, picking him up and admitting him in a rehab facility in Florida. Since then, Mark Cuban has shared updates about West, letting fans and followers know that West was currently doing well.

Mark Cuban on Delonte West rehab and uphill road to recovery

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

"Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update," Cuban wrote on Twitter. He added that while the recovery is an "uphill battle", West is climbing. Last month, the 62-year-old businessman had shared another update with fans, which was the first glimpse he provided for West in the rehab facility.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

"Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West," Cuban had written them, stating that West has a long way to go. However, he wanted to let everyone know West appreciates the love and support he has received. While this update showed West riding a horse, the recent one has the 37-year-old rowing a boat and even posing with some frisbees.

How did Mark Cuban help Delonte West drug addiction?

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

There was also a video of Cuban picking West up shared online. As per reports, the Mavericks owner had decided to help West – who has played for his team – after seeing various heartbreaking videos and images online. He first approached West's mother Delphina Addison and offered his help. He picked West up and stayed with him in a hotel till Addison reached them. While Cuban is yet to confirm anything, he is reported to be paying for West's treatment.

Reports added that West's family had been desperate to get him back into rehab, but was unable to do so. West has previously been reported to have refused any help but seems to have agreed to take up only Cuban's offer. Along with Cuban, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers and his college teammate, Jameer Nelson, were apparently also making efforts to help West.

What were Delonte West career earnings?

In January, there were photos and videos of a homeless West being shared online. The video was soon deleted, as many NBA personalities reportedly tried to help West out. West started playing in the Boston Celtics in 2004, and played his final season with the Mavericks in 2012. He earned $16 million during his career, averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field. In 2016, he was spotted by a fan outside a Jack In The Box outlet, where he said he was not about the NBA life anymore.

