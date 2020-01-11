La La Anthony And Carmelo Anthony Are Still Together Despite Divorce Rumours: Report

According to reports, Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony and his partner La La Anthony are still together. Both Carmelo and La La Anthony are apparently making their relationship work. La La had reportedly split from Carmelo after the latter's cheating rumours emerged in public back in 2017.

La La and Carmelo got married in 2010 and have a twelve-year-old son Kiyan. A source informed a news magazine after La La was seen having breakfast with Aquaman actor Yayha Abdul-Mateen II. Both La La and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II were spotted together in New York.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony drops massive bombshell about current relationship with wife La La

NBA 2019-20: La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are reportedly still together despite rumours surrounding their split

La La Anthony posted a photo on her Instagram account where her, Carmelo and Kiyan were posing together while wearing matching red and white pyjamas on Christmas. La La added a caption saying that two grateful hearts equal to one happy kid. Carmelo too posted the same photo on his Instagram and captioned it 'The Anthonys'.

The couple, who split in 2017, reunited in 2018. However, it was later reported that La La was living separately from Carmelo Anthony after she had sought legal guidance. Around the same time, there were rumours of La La filing for divorce. La La had also given an interview, where she stated that she is very happy with her current situation and people do not get to choose what they go through.

Also read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

NBA 2019-20: La La Anthony posts a photo of Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan after Melo's Trail Blazers debut

Recently, La La posted a photo on Instagram after Anthony returned to the Trail Blazers. She added a caption saying that Kiyan is his biggest fan and will miss his father after the game. She added that their son is delighted that Anthony received the opportunity. La La Anthony met the Trail Blazers on November 25 (November 26 IST), so that Kiyan could watch Anthony cross Alex English to grab the 18th place on the list of most career points. The photo went viral on social media.

In an interview with an American sports channel, La La asked that who would not want to see Carmelo play. She further added that it is amazing as it should be. Carmelo Anthony also spoke about La La Anthony during an interview, stating that she made him continue and nudged him on. He added that La La is one of the reasons he is playing today as she constantly kept him going. After the game, La La Anthony waited to congratulate Anthony.

Also read | Will Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play the role of younger Morpheus in 'Matrix 4'?

Also read | Matrix 4: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II lands lead role, joins Keanu Reeves

(Image courtesy: carmeloanthony Instagram)