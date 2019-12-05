Carmelo Anthony Drops Massive Bombshell About Current Relationship With Wife La La

NBA star Carmelo Anthony split with his wife La La Anthony on July 2019 when she filed for divorce. After that, Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19 and made his debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. Though the couple is separated, they plan to co-raise their 12-year-old son Kiyan, according to latest American media reports. After Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers, he would have to stay away from his son, who lives with La La in New York.

NBA: Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony to reconcile soon?

Even after their split, La La posted a photo on Instagram after Anthony returned to the Trail Blazers. She added a caption saying that Kiyan is his biggest fan and will miss his father after the game. She added that their son is delighted that Anthony received the opportunity. La La met the Trail Blazers on November 25 (November 26 IST), so that Kiyan could watch Anthony cross Alex English to grab the 18th place on the list of most career points. The photo went viral on social media. In an interview with ESPN, La La asked that who would not want to see Carmelo play. She further added that it is amazing as it should be.

Later, Anthony spoke about La La during an interview, stating that she made him continue and nudged him on. He added that La La is one of the reasons he is playing today as she constantly kept him going. After the game, La La waited to congratulate Anthony. The couple got married in 2010 and then split up once in 2017 after Anthony cheated and had a daughter with Mia Burks. The pair reconciled and Anthony never confirmed that he was the father despite Burks' insistence.

Watching dad make history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

Though some reports suggest that the couple might reconcile again, La La still does not wear her wedding ring. While the couple is still married, reports indicate that they are staying close for their son. La La is currently focusing on her acting and modelling career whi.e Anthony is playing with the Trail Blazers.

