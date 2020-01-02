Lakers Beat Suns 117-107 As LeBron James Scores Season's 8th Triple-double

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-107 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The game took place at the Lakers' home, Staples Center in LA, USA. LeBron James scored his 8th triple-double of the NBA 2019-20 season with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. James had scored his double-double by half-time. Anthony Davis followed with 26 points and 11 rebounds. The Lakers are still leading the Western Conference with a 27-7 win-loss record.

The Lakers were leading the majority of the game, but the Suns made a comeback during Q4 by scoring 10 points vis-a-vis Laker's 2. The Suns reduced their deficit from 36 points at the end of Q2 to 7 points at the start of Q4. However, LeBron James re-entered the game and took them to the finish line by helping them win the final 8 points. The Lakers started the game with a 25-4 run, limiting the Suns to only free throws. Both James and Davis put on a show with a series of dunks during Q1 itself.

Also read | LeBron James turns 35: From Cavaliers to Lakers, here is a look at 'King James' legacy

With over 7 minutes left during Q1, Anthony Davis posted a dunk while posterizing Aron Baynes. Danny Green assisted Davis, who slammed the dunk while Baynes tried to block him. Around 3 minutes later, Davis scored a reverse alley-oop dunk after an assist from LeBron James. Seconds later, James stole the ball from the Phoenix Suns and posted a fast break dunk. Lakers ended Q1 with a 43-17 advantage over the Suns. By halftime, Lakers had a 74-41 lead while shooting 61% from the field.

Also read | LeBron James reveals what he did with his first million-dollar endorsement check from Nike

Kyle Kuzma scored 3 three-pointers during Q2. Dwight Howard also scored 8 points for the Lakers. Avery Bradley finished the game with 18 points. Devin Booker scored 32 points for the Suns while Kelly Oubre Jr added 26 points. The Suns are now at a 13-21 record, ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings. Here are the Suns vs Lakers highlights.

Suns vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James, Davis lead Lakers to 3rd win in a row

Also read | NBA: Stephen Curry pips LeBron James to 'player of the decade' by prominent US newspaper

NBA 2019-20: Suns vs Lakers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley – 6/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 3/10

Kyle Kuzma – 7/10

Anthony Davis – 7.5/10

Danny Green – 5/10

Dwight Howard – 5/10

LeBron James – 8/10

JaVale McGee – 3/10

Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes – 4/10

Devin Booker – 8/10

Mikal Bridges – 5/10

Deandre Ayton – 5.5/10

Cameron Johnson – 3/10

Elie Okobo – 5//10

Tyler Johnson – 6/10

Kelly Oubre Jr. – 7/10

Ricky Rubio – 4/10

Dario Saric – 4/10

Also read | NBA: LeBron James does not wish to pay for his birthday party; Anthony Davis won't gift him