Lakers Accused By Superfan Snoop Dogg Of Ruining His Christmas After Clippers Loss

Basketball News

LA Lakers lost to city rivals Clippers on Christmas night to frustrate their supporters. Rapper Snoop Dogg expresses his frustration with the Lakers' show.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers lost to their city rivals Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) to cap off a frustrating Christmas night for Lakers supporters. While it's quite unsurprising that fans were disappointed, one fan, in particular, couldn't contain his frustrations seemingly, going on full rant mode on social media.

Snoop Dogg goes full rant mode after Lakers loss to Clippers

LA-native and rapper Snoop Dogg is a die-hard Lakers fan. The poor showing by the Lakers against the Clippers prompted a massive meltdown from the Grammy Award winner. In a short video, he posted on social media, ranting about Lakers' performance. The rapper showed his blunt side claiming that the Lakers apparently ruined his Christmas. Although he avoided name-dropping any player, Snoop Dogg was highly critical of his side's inability to close games after they allowed the Clippers to mount an incredible 15-point comeback. 

“Can’t beat the f*cking Clippers, ya’ll make me sick.” - Snoop Dogg

Watch: Lakers vs Clippers highlights

NBA: Lakers vs Clippers

Lakers are enduring a tough run in the NBA. They lost to the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back games before losing to the Clippers on Christmas Day. Lakers star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 47 points but fell to the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers, who posted 35 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Next up for the Lakers is a trip to Oregon for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Published:
