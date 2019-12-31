Stephen Curry Pips LeBron James To 'player Of The Decade' By Prominent US Newspaper

Dell Curry was arguably one of NBA’s better shooters in his era. Dell Curry shot 40.2% from three-point range during a 16-year NBA career. However, his son Stephen Curry has gone above and beyond his father's levels during his decade-long NBA career. LeBron James, on the other hand, has arguably been one of the most-talked-about NBA players this decade. The decision for the player of the decade, therefore, comes down to two players who have surpassed their levels each year - Stephen Curry and LeBron James. A prominent US newspaper had no doubts about their decision.

The New York Times picks Warriors star Stephen Curry as the player of the decade

The US newspaper decidedly picked Stephen Curry as their player of the decade. The decision quite possibly came on the back of a single metric — how Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors prevailed over LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers for the three NBA championships they won this decade. What could have also worked in Stephen Curry's favour is the fact that he single-handedly reinvented the game in this decade. After the Pistons secured the title in 2004, the NBA decided to tweak the rules to allow a more free-flowing game. The following decade was when Stephen Curry stepped up. The importance of the three-pointer began to grow simultaneously with Stephen Curry's career graph.

Interestingly, Warriors assistant coach for player development Bruce Fraser is one of the very few to have coached both Steve Nash and Reggie Miller in the NBA. The fact that Stephen Curry's game is eerily modelled on the two showcases little coincidence. That's not to say that LeBron James has been left behind. Like Stephen Curry, LeBron James also has three NBA championships to show for this decade. The now-Lakers star secured the NBA Finals MVP award in all of those games. However, the magnitude of Steph Curry's impact in the NBA this decade has been telling. The Warriors star is one of the most prolific shooters in the NBA, with only Houston Rockets star James Harden coming close to the three-time NBA champion. The newspaper's decision to name the Warriors mainstay as the player of the decade ahead of Lakers star LeBron James, therefore, stands the test of reason.

