Lakers Fan Celebrates NBA Championship On Streets Of Los Angeles In An Actual Bubble​​​​​​

While several fans all across the world celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers winning their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, one fan took celebrating with social distancing guidelines to a whole new level. A Lakers fan was seen celebrating his team's 2020 NBA title on the streets of Los Angeles in an actual bubble after the 172 games that took place at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Lakers prevailed 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat to go level with the Boston Celtics as the team with the most NBA championships in history.

There’s a person celebrating the Lakers win in a bubble pic.twitter.com/mH8lPP12ch — dhm (@dhm) October 12, 2020

Lakers 2020 champions: Fan celebrates NBA championship win inside an actual bubble

Under the current circumstances of the pandemic, the best place to celebrate an NBA championship is at home, but the Lakers faithful flooded the streets of LA following Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It was a joyous moment for the Lakers, who waited an entire decade to witness their team lift a record 17th NBA championship. However, with coronavirus still a threat, one Lakers fan took to the streets and joined in the celebrations by putting himself in an actual bubble.

Huge crowds gathered on the streets of LA, outside Staples Center, to celebrate the Lakers' NBA championship on Sunday night. Plenty of fans donned masks and hoisted flags of Yellow and Purple while one man rolled towards Staples Center in a bubble. Fans on social media were left stunned with the Lakers celebrations, especially the man in a bubble.

While many believed that the Lakers fan took a subtle dig at the NBA for hosting 172 games at the NBA bubble in Orlando, some believed that the Lakers fan was actually following extreme levels of social distancing.

Lakers vs Heat highlights: LeBron James awarded NBA Finals MVP

LeBron James scored 28 points, collected 14 rebounds and compiled 10 assists - his NBA Finals-record 11th triple-double in Game 6 vs the Heat. During the series, the 35-year-old averaged a staggering 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists. James won the fourth NBA championship of his career on Sunday as the Lakers prevailed 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. LeBron was also crowned the NBA MVP for the fourth time in his career, becoming the first to pick up the award for three different teams.

Image Credits - DHM Twitter