Lakers Fans Beat Down And Stomp On Man Insulting Kobe During Title Celebrations

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans waited for ten years to win their 17th NBA title. While the fans were ecstatic, their happiness was bittersweet as Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away earlier this year. LeBron James, who led the team to victory, promised to win the Lakers the championship and carry on Bryant's legacy. However, the Lakers celebrations went horribly wrong as several fans were arrested on the streets of Los Angeles.

Fans beat up a man during Lakers celebrations

Dude said “F**k Kobe” during a Lakers celebration... Never disrespect the GOAT in LA unless you want to get ya a** beat pic.twitter.com/LyB08qCp5P — Lakeshow (@CountOn24) October 13, 2020

While many fans were reported to have been arrested, some Lakers fans were filmed beating up and stomping on a man in the middle of the street. As per the video uploaded and shared online, the man insulted Bryant, which angered the fans. Social media reacted similarly, stating that anyone who said "F*** Kobe" during the Lakers celebrations was bound to get beaten up by fans. "That’s his dumb*** fault," one user wrote, unable to believe someone would say that in Los Angeles. "Bet he won’t say it again..." wrote another user.

Social media react to fans beating up the man who insulted Kobe Bryant

There’s a video of a guy saying ‘f**k Kobe’ & getting stomped out by Lakers fans in Bron jerseys.



What the hell universe are we in bro???? Lmao — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) October 13, 2020

He knows better than to say that. Totally disrespectful. SMH



I'm glad Laker Nation accepted Bron though. We don't need to pit these two titans against each other. Haters are tryna divide and conquer Laker fans. That's not right. — 23-3-39 Revenge SZN (@cobey3) October 13, 2020

That’s his dumbass fault. Why would you shout “f**k Kobe” anywhere, especially in LA after the lakers just won a ring https://t.co/HpOXweGwaN — Lil Insulin (@LilRussell00) October 13, 2020

In LA! Such a dumb azz! Rip the 🐐 https://t.co/LqOjhCvd2J — The Myth 8️⃣ The Legend 2️⃣4️⃣ (@Dat_Boi_Ken) October 13, 2020

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The 18-time NBA All-Star led the Lakers to their past five titles – one three-peat and one two-peat. He spent his entire career with the Lakers, retiring in 2016.

Bryant was the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996, who ended up trading him to the LA Lakers. Bryant was one of the NBA Hall of Fame inductees this year, a ceremony which is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers won the 2019-20 championship by defeating the Miami Heat in a 4-2 series.

