LeBron James Rolls Back The Years With Stunning Reverse Dunk During Rockets Vs Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for over 15 seasons but the 35-year-old still possesses some insane dunking skills. Playing against Houston Rockets on Thursday night (Friday IST), LeBron James stunned the fans by unleashing a flamboyant reverse dunk dunk in Q3 of the game.

Watch: LeBron James' stunning dunk against Rockets

Lakers were defeated on Thursday night when Rockets star Russell Westbrook wreaked havoc at the Staples Center. Russell Westbrook finished the game with 41 points, eight rebounds and 5 assists. Meanwhile, his strike partner James Harden dropped 14 points in their 121-111 win.

Despite being on the losing side, LeBron James made sure he gave the fans a moment to savour when he registered two dunks in the space of just three minutes. With just over 10 minutes to go in the Q3, LeBron James unleashed a powerful dunk after receiving the ball from Danny Green. Minutes later, James stunned the fans at Staples Center when he finished off a quick counter with an stunning reverse dunk.

Albeit in a loss, LeBron James was once again at his best as the 35-year-old registered 18 points and a whopping 15 assists. Anthony Davis finished the game with 32 points and 13 rebounds.

Rockets vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James dunk stuns fans

Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to their 12th defeat of the season. They still comfortably hold the top spot in Western Conference with a 38-12 (win-loss) record. Lakers will head to the Chase Center next on Saturday night (Sunday IST) to face Golden State Warriors.

Social media laud LeBron James after dunk against Rockets

YEAR 17 and he’s still doing this. Unreal. 👑👑 — Bille (@Bilaal10) February 7, 2020

Just like Mamba 🐍❤ — Digo Diogo (@Digodiogoo) February 7, 2020

This shid looks even better at this angle & close up 🤯🤯🤯 — KOBE forever 🖤🐍 Raquel (@SOULbeautifulme) February 7, 2020

