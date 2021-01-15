Lakers' LeBron James Shows Off New $112,595 Eco-friendly GMC Hummer EV: Watch

It’s no secret that Lakers superstar LeBron James is an avid car collector. The four-time NBA champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the sport and also has one of the most impressive car collections. Last week, LeBron took to Instagram to show off his new GMC Hummer EV, which is reportedly priced at $112,595.

LeBron James' GMC Hummer EV: Lakers star flaunts his new vehicle

LeBron James signed his two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a reported $85 million in December 2020 and seems to be splashing the cash on some stunning automobiles. Only last month, he was seen driving a limited-edition $2.2million Porsche 918 down a highway and the Lakers guard has now treated himself to a new GMC Hummer EV. In a two-minute-long clip, James is seen giving fans a tour of his new eco-friendly 4×4 truck.

At the start of the video, LeBron greets his fans/viewers and then pans the camera towards his brand-new GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. LeBron walks around the car to show off its incredibly cool look, before labelling the vehicle a "pretty girl". The Hummer GMC EC is billed as “the world’s first zero-emissions, zero limits all-electric super-truck." James then flaunts the slick interiors of the car as well.

According to reports, the Hummer EV Edition 1 offers a 563-km range on a full charge and has three electric motors generating 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle can go from 0-60km/hr in a space of three seconds, has four-wheel steering and is up to 16 inches of ground clearance. LeBron's Hummer also has waterproof underbody cameras that can help him pick the best line when navigating a trail.

LeBron James car collection: What car does the Lakers superstar drive?

Reports from The Sun claim that LeBron spent around $670,000 on a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in 2013. LeBron also has a $180,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S in his garage.

Several reports have claimed that LeBron has an affection for Ferrari and has three of the Italian manufacturer's vehicles - a 599, a 458 Spider and a customized F-430. The former Heat star also has a 2009 Bentley Continental GT, a Dodge Challenger SRT, a 2010 Range Rover HSE, a 1975 Chevy Impala and a Chevy Camaro SS. His recent purchases include a Porsche 918 and the aforementioned GMC Hummer EV.

