Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe And Gianna As Lakers Win 2020 NBA Championship

As the Los Angeles Lakers lifted their record 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna Bryant. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to congratulate the Lakers on winning the 2020 NBA championship and posted a photo of Kobe and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to an Instagram story. Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others in January, and the Lakers also opted to dedicate their triumph to their former player, who won five NBA titles with the franchise during a glittering 20-year career.

Lakers NBA 2020 champions: Vanessa Bryant posts congratulatory message on Instagram story

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals to seal the series 4-2 as the Western Conference giants equalled the Boston Celtics for the most NBA titles in history. Vanessa Bryant also took to Instagram to congratulate the Lakers and posted a heartfelt message for her late husband and daughter. "Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see these amazing scenes,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on her Instagram story that included a photograph of Kobe and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right … ‘stay the course- block out the noise,’" she added.

The Lakers had initially paid tribute to Kobe Bryant earlier this month when they wore jerseys designed by the 18-time All-Star for Game 5 of the NBA finals. They also used his nickname when breaking huddles during the NBA Playoffs, shouting “1-2-3 Mamba!”. When Anthony Davis hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals he yelled “Kobe!” as he pounded his chest.

"[Kobe] was a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him."



—AD on winning the title for Kobe pic.twitter.com/qZW9ZYZMlY — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

Following Sunday night's Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Anthony Davis spoke about Kobe Bryant again and said: “Ever since the tragedy took place in January 2020, all we wanted to do was win this NBA title for him, and we didn’t let him down. I know he’s looking down on us proudly. He was a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him.” Kobe's former teammate Pau Gasol also honoured the late NBA legend after the Lakers win.

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤



Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

