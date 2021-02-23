Lakers To Waive Quinn Cook As Rumors Strongly Hint At Possible DeMarcus Cousins Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving guard Quin Cook. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the decision to part ways with the fifth-year guard deals with roster-building. Cook (a Lakers fan), played for few minutes per game with the team's new rotation. He won the 2020 title with the Lakers, and has also played with the Golden State Warriors.

Will Quinn Cook being waived bring together a DeMarcus Cousins Lakers reunion?

As per reports, there will be no effect on the Lakers' cap. The 27-year-old was on a non-guaranteed contract, and the deadline to waive those is on February 27. However, the Lakers could soon a sign another player in place of Cook. Rumours immediately turned to DeMarcus Cousins, who was waived by the Houston Rockets this weekend.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

While the team is rumoured to be determined to have Cousins on the roster despite him being a possible bad fit, the defending champions could not make an offer immediately. They currently have Montrezl Harrell signed to a non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and Wes Matthews on a bi-annual exception, which keeps the team under a $138.9 million hard cap for the 2020-21 season.

The Miami Heat are also rumoured to be interested in a DeMarcus Cousins trade. Cousins – coming off his torn Achilles and ACL – might not be the player he once was. However, he might still be the rebounder and ball-handler they need. He was averaging 12.1 points and 9 rebounds with the Rockets (thought the team has lost those games). Per NBA reports, the Heat had previously expressed some interest in Cousins.

However, with Cook gone, it might be easier to acquire Cousins. The team has two roster spots, and also the option of the buyout marker. Per Charania, there are a couple of Quinn Cook potential teams, especially since his contribution to championship teams like the Warriors and Lakers.

The team currently has LeBron James leading them, without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder. They have fallen to a three-game losing streak, last losing to the Washington Wizards 127-124. Their next game is scheduled against the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

(Image credits: DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook Instagram)