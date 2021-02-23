Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill's 'Insensitive' Kobe Bryant Song Lyrics, Fans Explode

Kobe Bryant's death last year was mourned by the world, countless people looking to tribute the Los Angeles Lakers legend in any way they can. Vanessa Bryant has always encouraged the tributes and messages, often sharing them on her own Instagram account. However, not all tributes have been tasteful. Vanessa recently called out Meek Mill as she disagreed with the lyrics of a song written by the latter about the late NBA icon.

Vanessa Bryant on Meek Mill RIP Kobe lyrics

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Mill's lyrics say. The song 'Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)' is unreleased, and will feature Lil Baby. Many on social media viewed the Meek Mill Kobe lyrics as insensitive, something which Vanessa Bryant seemed to agree with.

Vanessa wrote on Instagram, letting Mill know that she found the lyrics disrespectful. The lyrics have been discussed since last week, and have only recently been shared by Vanessa. "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in an IG story. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Meek always been trash, not to mention he got bodied by a singing cat!!! @MeekMill — Abel Garcia (@AGDirty30) February 23, 2021

It’s over for meek smh — JOEY CRACK CORN (@Dammit_JP) February 23, 2021

I wonder everyday who raised these people. Like foreal. Where’s the tact? Like why are they always saying distasteful shit?! So damn weird. — ChiamAKA (@_ChamiiMAC) February 23, 2021

Woah wtf I just saw this.

I’ve listened to one or maybe 2 of @MeekMill s songs and they were okay because Justin Timberlake was in one of them but some of these rappers are either about influencing drugs or violence, now this from meek mill. Umm ok asshole. — 🙊 (@aquariandaniel) February 23, 2021

Fans agreed with Vanessa, already having criticized Mill's words.

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old rapper might have indirectly responded to all the criticism. "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me," he wrote in one tweet, while another called people out for being paid to influence. However, his comments might not have been about the same situation.

(Image credits: Kobe Bryant Instagram, AP)