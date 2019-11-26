DAL Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And Other Game Details

Two of the most in-form teams in the NBA will go head-to-head when the Dallas Mavericks play hosts to the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India 7:00 AM IST). The Dallas Mavericks currently have an 11-4 record after a dominating win over the Houston Rockets. The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have a 12-5 record in the Western Conference. Here is our Dream11 take on the game.

The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off a 137-123 win over the Houston Rockets. The win over the Rockets saw Mavs' budding superstar Luka Doncic rack up 41 points on the night. That was the Slovenian's fourth consecutive 30-point, 10-assist game. Doncic has been pivotal for the Mavs this season despite flying under the radar at the start of the season. Doncic is currently averaging a mammoth 30.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. However, the Luka Doncic-led Mavs will be up against a team that has arguably one of the best rosters in the NBA this season.

.@luka7doncic had a monster game in Houston! 🙌 Luka had a 41 point double-double✨ #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eAmqE7w5nk — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 24, 2019

After a long and arduous wait, Clippers fans were finally treated to the sight of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard taking the court together in the Clippers' colours. Thanks to the introduction of George, the Clippers extended their winning run to five consecutive victories after wins over the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans. While Luka Doncic is clearly a force to be reckoned with, we have yet to see the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard firing on all cylinders. The DAL vs LAC game, therefore, will be a treat for fans of both sides.

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point guards - Luka Doncic (Captain), Landry Shamet

Shooting guard - Kawhi Leonard (Vice-Captain)

Small forwards - Tim Hardaway, Maurice Harkless

Power forward - Maximilian Kleber

Centres - Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Both teams are on a winning streak of five straight games. However, the LA Clippers have been known to struggle on the road. With Luka Doncic in red-hot form, our Dream11 prediction for this game is a narrow win for the Mavs.

