Lakers Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The 2019-20 NBA season saw the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers as title contenders. However, the Bucks were eliminated early in the playoffs, letting the Miami Heat face the Lakers for the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to their 17th title last October, ending the team's 10-year championship drought. Now, the Lakers are determined to win a back-to-back title, with the Bucks hoping for a deeper playoff run.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Lakers vs Bucks live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Day and date: Thursday, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV channel (USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and TNT

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Lakers vs Bucks team news

Milwaukee Bucks

No injuries listed.

Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Day to day, knee

Jared Dudley – Day to day, calf

Lakers vs Bucks h2h record

Before the NBA season resumed in the Orlando bubble, the Bucks and the Lakers met twice – each team getting to play one game at home. The Bucks won in December, while the Lakers won in March – breaking the Bucks' six-game streak against their team.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

The Greek Freak vs. LA:



34 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 32 MIN pic.twitter.com/azgcHr5AvF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 20, 2021

Lakers vs Bucks prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

As of now, the Los Angeles Lakers are at an 11-4 win-loss record, second only to the LA Clippers in the Western Conference. If the team bags a win tomorrow, they will have a chance to regain their position at the top. On the other hand, the Bucks are ranked second in the East with nine wins and five losses. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently ranked above the Bucks with 10 wins to their name.

(Image credits: AP)