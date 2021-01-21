Steph Curry Pays Tribute To Inauguration Day Poet And Activist Amanda Gorman, Fans React

The Inauguration Day had performers like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, but 22-year-old African American poet Amanda Gorman stole the show. Minutes after reciting her poem, she trended on Twitter, with people trying to look for who the young woman is. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was appreciative of Gorman, giving the young poet a shoutout on Twitter.

Steph Curry tweets about Amanda Gorman on Inauguration Day, fans react

While Curry did not use words, he simply added a prayer emoji to address Gorman. This was enough for fans to praise both Curry and Gorman. Many even looked for Gorman after Curry's tweet, while some Donald Trump supporters still managed to reply in the mentions. "Thank you Steph. Her speech was brilliant and uplifting," one fan wrote, while many were happy to see their favourite player appreciating Gorman.

Thank you Steph. Her speech was brilliant and uplifting. — Charlie Bateman 🇺🇸🇨🇱 (@CharlieHBateman) January 20, 2021

That was amazing — Good Jobs Warrior (@Greg_Costigan) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman is going to be arrested for theft. She just stole the show! — Ann Marie (@danvilledekkers) January 20, 2021

more like DAAAAManda Gorman!! — Redsand06 (@redsand) January 20, 2021

Holy crap she was amazing😊 — Charles (@Charles71035145) January 20, 2021

The Warriors also paid homage to Harris with a video they released, which included Curry and Kamala Harris herself. The main video follows a young girl around, who is seen wearing an oversized "Oakland Forever" jersey. The Warriors wore that City Edition uniform during their 121-99 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Madame Vice President, I’m not saying you got to put this up in your office in the White House, but it’d probably be a good idea,” the three-time NBA champion said in the video. “Congratulations for blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way,” Curry added.

Amanda Gorman poem

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Who is Amanda Gorman?

Gorman, 22, is now the sixth (and the youngest) poet to perform at the US Presidential Inauguration. The Los Angeles native recited her poem 'The Hill We Climb', performing alongside Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. In 2017, she was the country's first-ever national youth Poet Laureate. She will release her debut poetry collection 'The Hill We Climb' in September, which will be aimed at teenagers and adults.

