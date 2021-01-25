Lakers Vs Cavaliers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face LeBron James and defending champions Los Angeles Lakers for their last game. While the Lakers are dominating the league early on, the Cavaliers have managed to beat the Brooklyn Nets two times in a row. Collin Sexton – averaging 26.8 pts per game – has propelled the team to victory. However, they lost their last game against the Boston Celtics 141-103.

Lakers vs Cavaliers live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and time: Monday, 8:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel (USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers vs Cavaliers team news

Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova – Out, concussion

Kevin Love – Out, calf

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Day to day, left ankle

Anthony Davis – Day to day, right ankle

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Jared Dudley – Out, calf

Lakers vs Cavaliers h2h record

Last season, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the season to go on hiatus, the LA Lakers and the Cavaliers played one game. The Lakers won by a whopping 128-99 margin. With Davis out for the game, James dropped 31 points. Kevin Love scored a team-high 21 points for the Cavs.

Collin Sexton doing something not even LeBron James did...



He became the first player in Cavs history to open a season with 20+ PTS in his first 10 games! pic.twitter.com/3TDNK9xa8p — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 23, 2021

Lakers vs Cavaliers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will edge past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA standings

With 13 wins and 4 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked second in the Western Conference table. The LA Clippers sit at the top, while the Utah Jazz are rank third. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are sixth in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and eight losses. The Atlanta Hawks follow them with the same record as of now.

