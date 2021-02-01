Lakers Vs Hawks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at State Farm Arena and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday, February 2. Here's a look at how to watch Lakers vs Hawks live stream, team news, NBA standings and our prediction for the game.

Lakers vs Hawks prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have been patchy in their last few weeks which saw them drop to third in the Western Conference standings. The defending champions will hope to cover up lost ground on the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz when they travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks. LeBron James & Co. returned to winning ways at the TD Park last time out, having suffered successive defeats against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. Anthony Davis returned to top form as the Lakers clinched a closely fought 96-95 win, with LeBron James playing the support act.

Gotta love a rivalry dub. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 27 pts, 14 reb@KingJames: 21 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast@MONSTATREZZ: 16 pts, 3 blk, 2 stlhttps://t.co/qeladDhwqS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2021

As for the Hawks, Atlanta are sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 10-9 record. The Hawks after their heartbreaking OT loss to the Nets responded in fine fashion, beating the Washington Wizards last time out. Trae Young scored an emphatic game-high 41 points as Atlanta sealed a 116-100 win. The Lakers are favourites, but the Hawks will be waiting to pounce if the defending champions let it slip.

Lakers vs Hawks team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis (day-to-day)

Atlanta Hawks: De'Andre Hunter (out), Onyeka Okongwu, Trae Young (day-to-day)

Lakers vs Hawks team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins, Clint Capela

Lakers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch NBA live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Hawks live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday, February 2.

