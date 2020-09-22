Lakers Vs Nuggets Live Stream Details; How To Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3 LIVE

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet in Western Conference Finals Game 3 on Tuesday, September 22, 9:00 pm EST (Wednesday, September 23, 6:30 am IST). The Lakers will enter the matchup after their hard-fought 105-103 victory. Though the Nuggets tried to mount a comeback in Game 2, Davis' game-winning shot sealed the Lakers win, extending their lead to 2-0 in the series.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 3 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (TNT). The game will be broadcast live on Sony Six in India. Apart from the live telecast, the game can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3 live, as they offer an NBA TV plan.

In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode will stream NBA games live with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the Orlando bubble.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 3

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 9:00 pm EST (Wednesday, September 23, 6:30 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 3: Lakers vs Nuggets team news and preview

12 points in the fourth.



Nikola gave it his all last night. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/06gSBB8Hnf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 21, 2020

Anthony Davis, with 31 points and 9 rebounds, led the Lakers to victory with a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer. He posted 22 points in the second half, while also scoring the Lakers' last 10 points in the final quarter. LeBron James scored 26 points and 11 rebounds, dominating the first half of the game with by posting 20.

The Nuggets, who were trailing by 16 at one point, made a comeback with Nikola Jokic's back-to-back 11 points with 20 seconds left on the clock. However, Davis' three sealed the Lakers' victory. Jokic scored team-high 30 points and 9 assists for the Lakers, while Jamal Murray recorded 25 points.

It was more than just one shot.



Here's to AD's incredible, 31-point night. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/vgEroww95H — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

