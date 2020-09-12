Lakers Vs Rockets Live Stream Details: How To Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Live In India, USA?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will face each other for the Western Conference semi-finals Game 5 on Saturday, September 12, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, September 13, 5:30 AM IST). While the Rockets started the series with a 112-97 win, the Lakers stepped up, winning three back-to-back games. With the Game 5, the Lakers will try to seal their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Also read | NBA restart schedule, format, teams and live streaming details as 2019-20 season kicks off, NBA streams

Lakers vs Rockets live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets Game 5 will be broadcast nationally in the USA. American fans can watch the game live on ESPN, while India will broadcast the game live on Sony Six. Apart from TV broadcasts, games can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream the game live, as they offer an NBA TV plan. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode add stream NBA games live for a subscription.

Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, worldwide fans can stream every game at the NBA bubble, including the NBA Draft.

Also read | NBA restart TV schedule, live stream, format and complete list of fixtures, NBA streams

Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Rockets Game 7

Date: Saturday, September 12, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, September 13, 5:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Also read | How to watch NBA live in India? NBA live streaming guide and full schedule, NBA streams

Lakers vs Rockets Game 5: Lakers vs Rockets team news and preview

Anthony Davis (29 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST) and the @Lakers go up 3-1, with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on Sat. (9/12) at 8pm/et on ESPN!



LeBron James: 16 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST

Alex Caruso: 16 PTS (#NBAPlayoffs career high)

Rajon Rondo: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/h31Ku5fZXM — NBA (@NBA) September 11, 2020

After their initial loss, the Lakers have now pushed the Rockets to the brink of elimination. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have dominated the court, James Harden has struggled to score consistently for the Rockets. Harden scored 21 points during Game 4, while shooting 2-of-11 from the field.

The Lakers' 110-100 victory gave them their 3-1 lead, which they obtained after almost blowing their 23-point lead in the final period, but a clutch shot by Alex Caruso saved them. Davis scored 19 points, while James added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook scored 15 points for the Rockets, who will also be without sixth man Danueal House Jr. The Lakers last reached the Conference Finals in 2010, led by late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Also read | LeBron, Rondo spark Lakers to 112-102 victory over Rockets: Lakers vs Rockets team news, NBA live score

(Image source: AP)