LeBron James Lashes Out At Jazz Announcers For 'shoeless Celebration' Criticism

The LA Lakers had a comfortable night on the road against Utah Jazz on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Despite their dominating 121-96 win, LeBron James had a particularly strange night. Firstly, James got away with astonishing travel, which made the headlines with some hilarious reactions. Secondly, his shoeless clip from the game went viral on social media.

LeBron James responds to Utah Jazz broadcasters

LeBron James: Shoeless for a good deed

In Quarter 4 of the game with the Lakers cruising towards a victory, LeBron James took off his shoes while on the bench. James watched his teammates block two straight shots from the Jazz and kept on getting closer and closer to the action on the court. He eventually ended up on the court 'shoeless', celebrating with his teammates.

The Utah Jazz announcers - Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring did not take the incident kindly. They called out LeBron James' actions as 'disrespectful' to the game. It was later revealed that James had actually given away his shoes to a couple of fans during the game. The Lakers later posted the video capturing the NBA star doing that.

A King on and off the court. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/TKp0LsVnmO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2019

A very endearing task nevertheless, but LeBron James blasted the announcers post-game in an Instagram post as he explained his side of the story. James simply called out the announcers for criticising him without knowing the details. He further insisted that he is now used to the negativity and hate and can handle them with ease. Two back-to-back wins on the road puts the Lakers in a strong position in the Western Conference. It's a clash with an old friend next when the Lakers travel to Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

