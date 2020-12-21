NBA To Move Away From Virtual Fans? League To Focus On Allowing Fans Back Into Arenas

With the NBA pre-season wrapped up, the league is looking to resume the 2020-21 season as normally as they can amid the COVID-19 crisis. With the sports on a halt for months, the league had to resume their activities as soon as they could, hoping to reduce their loss. However, the league will have to compromise, which includes allowing limited or no fans to games.

Also read | Sanjana Ramesh, Pritish Kokate relay their experience as India's 'NBA virtual fans'

NBA virtual fans to not be a part of the 2020-21 season?

“What we’re more focused on is having the fans back and being present and creating opportunities for flexibility,” said Sara Zuckert – the NBA's head of next-generation telecasts – while talking to USA TODAY Sports. She explained that it will be different for every city, as the "LED boards are certainly not conducive in many ways to have fans present". While the idea might not be ruled out, variations will be seen as per the team.

While a setup can be made, it will depend on every team's capabilities, as at the bubble, only a handful of venues were used. “We were looking at different opportunities and different markets that had flexibility for when fans do return,” Zuckert added. They acknowledged that the virtual fans system was popular, and are "looking at new ways for future development that could allow fans to watch together even if they’re not necessarily visible on the telecast.”

Also read | NBA launches investigation into Kawhi Leonard's trade to Clippers for the SECOND time

Fans react to the NBA moving away from virtual fans

So happy the NBA got rid of the virtual fans, that shit was weird — 𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚘𝚜 (@cxrlosmartinez) December 13, 2020

Watching these nba games wit no fans gone be weird af this season. At least the bubble had virtual joints — 🐐 (@dwilgotthejuice) December 13, 2020

NBA needs to bring back the virtual fans bc what — M🇳🇬 (@tht_AfricanKid) December 13, 2020

This men tell all should have used virtual fans like the NBA did for their bubble playoffs #TheBachelorette — Derik Velasco (@derikvel) December 15, 2020

The nba should have cardboard/virtual fans, the empty seats are sad. — Wagma (@wagmamommandi) December 17, 2020

Also read | NBA fans on Twitter call out LeBron James for unsafe play on Mikal Bridges

Will there be NBA fans in stadium? Which NBA teams will allow fans?

As of now, the league is not sure which team can or cannot host fans during their games at home. However, that does not alter the league's decision to move away from the virtual fans introduced at the bubble. With the season beginning on December 22, the league wants to include fans, hoping to make up for the revenue they will lose.

Teams which will allow a handful of fans:

Houston Rockets

Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans

Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors (In Tampa)

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season: Preseason, play-in tournament and other key dates

NBA schedule

There’s nothing like the NBA. Where else does everything you love happen in one place? Only here.



Season begins December 22nd. Watch on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. #OnlyHere #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/SZ7hbb0kkD — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2020

(Image credits: AP)