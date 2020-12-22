NBA 2K21 Next Gen Patch Notes: Check Out NBA 2K21 Patch 1.05 Notes

NBA 2k21 has been released for the next gen consoles too. The next gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S provide backward compatibility for the games that have released on the previous consoles. They provide this feature as the next gen updates for these games are available, providing the players a better frame rate, faster and smoother graphics processing. The latest NBA 2K21 update provides the next gen upgrades for the consoles. The players are asking about NBA 2K21 next gen patch notes.

NBA 2K21 Next Gen Patch Notes

The next gen consoles have been facing issues with the new NBA 2k21 update. NBA 2K21 patch 1.05 was supposed to solve many issues for the players, but it didn’t go the same way for the next gen consoles. Here are the NBA 2k21 Patch 1.05 notes:

General

Beachgoers will now find Fall-themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Additional player likeness and tattoo improvements for nearly 80 current NBA players, WNBA players, and historic NBA players.

New team Statement uniforms for the ‘20-21 NBA season.

New Ball Arena court floor for the Denver Nuggets.

MyCAREER

The traveling Big Top event is on its way to 2K Beach.

Fixed an art issue that was affecting the basketball machines in Jeff’s Arcade.

Fixed an issue where the Roster Viewer screen in some cases could falsely display F grade rating for attributes.

Fixed a rare hang that would sometimes happen after certain drills in the Team Practice Facility.

Fixed an issue in MyCOURT where the player could lose functionality while standing in some specific spots in the living room area.

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue preventing Limited stickers from appearing on cards in the Auction House while Limited is active.

Limited Time Events will now display dates for events that last multiple days.

Addressed an issue where the shot clock would not appear on the score bug during Triple Threat Challenges.

Fixed an issue where custom badges were not showing up in Triple Threat offline or Triple Threat Challenges.

The Season Menu will now take you directly to your Season Agendas unless you’ve leveled up.

Addressed an issue with some members of the crowd jittering during Triple Threat games.

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

All of the end of season awards have been updated now with the ’19-20 NBA season and Playoffs having completed.

Fixed an issue where the left stick and D-pad could lose functionality when viewing badges in the player card screens.

Added AI improvements.

Addressed loading screen issues.

Fixed a few glitches.

Added performance and stability improvements.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Various network connection improvements.

Other minor fixes

The following changes were added with the previous update.

Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.

Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Fixed some issues where MyPLAYER doesn’t win over new fans after certain in-game achievements.

Fixed a hang that could have happened when exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT.

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

Addressed a bug where the incorrect logo may appear from downloading other user’s save via the new Save Sharing feature.

Addressed a hang that was occurring in Play WNBA or NBA Today after being in WNBA Season mode.

