LAL Vs WAS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will face Washington Wizards in their NBA 2019/20 season game on Saturday, November 30. The match will be played at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. The game starts at 9:00 AM IST. Let us look at the first teams and the favourable Dream11 that can be selected to fetch you the most number of points.

LAL vs WAS squads

Los Angeles Lakers:

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., and Rajon Rondo.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Chris Chiozza, Rui Hachimura, Ian Mahinmi, Garrison Mathews, Jordan McRae, C.J. Miles, Justin Robinson, Admiral Schofield, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Moritz Wagner, and John Wall.

LAL vs WAS Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Quinn Cook, Ish Smith

Shooting-Guard: Bradley Beal, Jordan McRae

Small-forward: LeBron James (Captain), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power-forward: Anthony Davis (Vice-Captain), Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Dwight Howard

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

LAL vs WAS Prediction and Form Guide

Feast on the top plays of the week, presented by @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/e3yAeSKDUo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently first in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 2 losses. Their last game was against New Orleans Pelicans and they won the game 114-110. Their best players in the game were Anthony Davis, who got 41 points and LeBron James, who got 29 points.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS 🎥



We went to WORK last night in Phoenix. 💪#WizSuns | #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/4wV1R2YnOZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 28, 2019

The Washington Wizards are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 6 wins and 10 losses. Their last game was against the Phoenix Suns and they won the game 140-132. Their best performers in the match were Bradley Beal, who got 35 points and Thomas Bryant, who scored 23 points.

The LA Lakers begin as runaway favourites for the game.

