NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Pacers Vs Mavericks, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to take place on the NBA restart scrimmages Day 5 on Sunday, July 26, 4:00 PM EST (Monday, July 27, 1:30 AM IST). All 22 teams at the NBA campus will play three inter-squad exhibition games before the season officially resumes on July 30. The league will live broadcast some games via NBA TV.

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers scrimmage will be broadcasted live by NBA TV. Fans will be able to stream the game live via the NBA official site or the NBA app, which can be downloaded on the phone and gaming consoles. Fubo.tv. will also live stream the games. The game is among 16 games which will be nationally broadest by the game.

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Mavericks?

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

The NBA TV will offer access to all scrimmages at the NBA bubble for seven days including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Viewers who have the NBA League pass can view any game live, including the NBA 2020 Draft coupled with a 7-day NBA TV archive. Only the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Indiana Pacers vs Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Pacers after the 108-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Seth Curry dominated the scene with as he shot 8-of-8 from the field and scored 23 points in 16 minutes. Boban Marjanovic recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Luka Doncic chipped in 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. The Pacers defeated Portland Trail Blazers, 91-88 to kick-off their exhibition games. Justin Holiday scored 16 points off the bench, while Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren each scored 11 points.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3:00 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5:00 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7:00 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9:00 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7:00 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5:00 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4:00 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3:00 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4:00 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

(Image source: Luka Doncic and Indiana Pacers official Instagram)