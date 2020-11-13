Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Celebrate One-year Engagement Days After 'parting Ways'

Just a week after publicly calling her engagement off, Sabrina Parr is back celebrating the one-year anniversary of her engagement to former NBA player Lamar Odom. Parr, a fitness trainer, posted numerous pictures to her Instagram story which documented her long journey to be with Odom.

Lamar Odom engagement back on?

Her string of posts included her airport adventure from earlier in the morning, culminating into Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom spending a fine evening together. In one of her IG stories, Odom, 41, was seen her cheek. Parr wrote in the caption, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)."

As of now, it remains unclear if the duo are back together. According to TMZ Sports, are "apparently back on", which might just explain why they celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement and even posted the pictures to social media. The two hopped on a plane on Thursday morning for a quick romantic getaway. Their destination remained unknown.

The couple announced their engagement in November last year, which was followed by a lavish engagement party in September this year. However, last week, Sabrina Parr took social media by storm after she announced their engagement is over via a long post on social media.

Sabrina Parr announces that she and Lamar Odom are no longer engaged!! pic.twitter.com/U8vuJeVbxA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 5, 2020

Parr, who is a fitness trainer based out of Cleveland, Ohio, explained her side of the story to her fans and followers, stating it was a very difficult decision but the ultimately best option for her and her children. In the emotional post, Parr opened up in how the former NBA star has some things he has to work through alone, presumably hinting at his struggles with substance abuse.

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she wrote in the IG post. "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Lamar Odom net worth

Odom played in the NBA between 1999 and 2013. Odom was part of the Los Angeles Lakers roster that lifted the NBA championship twice (2009 and 2010). He is also a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Odom’s struggles with substance abuse have been well documented in the past.

In 2001, he was suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. The following year he has suspended once again and even admitted to consuming marijuana during the suspension. Back in 2015, the 41-year-old nearly died from a drug overdose in a brothel in Nevada.

In 2020, his net worth is estimated to be around $30 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Disclaimer: The above Lamar Odam net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Sabrina Parr Instagram)