Lamar Odom's Engagement OFF, Sabrina Parr Claims NBA Star Desperately Needs Help

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr won’t be getting married, the latter revealed on Instagram on Wednesday night. The latest development comes almost a year after Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr got engaged last November, with the couple celebrating with a lavish engagement party in September this year. Announcing the decision, the personal trainer also hinted that the NBA star may have slipped back into drug addiction.

Sabrina Parr calls off engagement with Lamar Odom

Sabrina Parr announces that she and Lamar Odom are no longer engaged!! pic.twitter.com/U8vuJeVbxA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 5, 2020

The personal trainer took to Instagram stories to share her side of the story. Sabrina Parr wrote that since she has always been honest and transparent, so she has to be the first one to tell her followers that she is no longer engaged to Lamar Odom. Calling the decision a difficult one, Sabrina Parr wrote that it is the best option for her and her children.

Sabrina Parr Instagram story hints at Lamar Odom drug addiction relapse

Notably, Parr in the emotional post also talked about how the NBA star has some things he has to work through alone. While Sabrina Parr admitted that she loves the 41-year-old dearly, she is no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. While expressing her sadness at the news of the Lamar Odom engagement being called off, Sabrina Parr wished the basketballer best of luck as she asked her followers to pray for everyone involved.

While Sabrina Parr didn’t disclose the reason for calling off the engagement, media reports and fans speculated that the NBA star may once again be struggling with drug addiction. Lamar Odom’s struggles with substance abuse have been well documented in the past. Odom was suspended for five games in 2001 after he was found violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

The player was suspended once again the following season, as he admitted to consuming marijuana while being suspended. In 2015, Lamar Odom had nearly died from an overdose at a Nevada brothel.

Lamar Odom was earlier married to Khloe Kardashian. The NBA star had proposed to Sabrina Parr just three months after they started dating. The video of Odom proposing to Sabrina Parr at Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 restaurant in Miami had gone viral in November last year. After the news of the engagement being called off was made public by the fitness and life coach, many publications revealed that Lamar Odom remained unavailable for comment on the same.

Image Credits: Lamar Odom Instagram, Sabrina Parr Instagram