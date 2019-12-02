Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors' Potential Despite Disastrous Form

For a team bearing the name, 'Warriors', the Golden State Warriors have failed to battle it out for wins this NBA season. With injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have been left with a crippled roster and the departure of Kevin Durant hasn't helped either. However, Warriors star Stephen Curry believes that there is still some hope for the Warriors this season despite having the worst record in the NBA so far.

Stephen Curry positive about Warriors

Stephen Curry has chosen to dwell on the positive, despite the Warriors' struggles this season. In an interview with NBC, the six-time NBA All-Star said that with a core of himself, Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, he knows what the Warriors are capable of, once they all return to full fitness. Stephen Curry further said that the injuries may have dealt a bad hand to the Warriors this season, but the silver lining is that it is an opportunity for the younger players to develop in their absence. Curry also said that instead of becoming a prisoner of the moment, he will continue to look at the bigger picture, which is to focus on returning to fitness and bouncing back from a poor start to the season.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

There has been some good news for the Warriors lately, amidst all their troubles. Guards D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain) and Jacob Evans (left abductor strain) are scheduled to make a comeback for the Warriors after the duo missed the majority of the Warriors' fixtures this month. While the likes of Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole have enjoyed some minutes due to the injuries in the Warriors' squad, Draymond Green has had to deputize at point guard with D'Angelo Russell out of the lineup. Russell's return, therefore, could prove to be a major shot in the arm for the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, as they look to salvage something from their season.

