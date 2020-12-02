Malik Beasley's Wife Files For Divorce After Pippen saga, second Woman Exposes NBA Star

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley grabbed headlines for hanging out with Larsa Pippen, while still being married to his wife Montana Yao. To make matters worse for Beasley, another woman named Alina has claimed that she was also 'blindsided' by the 24-year-old's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and has now opted to expose the NBA star. Amid the rumours of Beasley cheating and hanging out with Pippen, Montana Yao has filed for divorce after nine months of being married to the former Denver Nuggets star.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Seen With Malik Beasley Soon After He Signed The Timberwolves' $60M Deal

Malik Beasley exposed by another woman after hanging out with Larsa Pippen

Only a few days after pictures of Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen together emerged online, another woman named Alina has claimed that she had a relationship with the Timberwolves star. According to The Shade Room, Malik and Alina's relationship began with the NBA star sliding into her DMs. Alina, who works as an exotic dancer, has revealed screenshots of their alleged text conversation.

ALSO READ: Malik Beasley Net Worth: How Much Is Timberwolves Star Worth? Contract And Salary Details

In one of their exchanges, Beasley asked Alina to catch a flight and visit him. The NBA player had allegedly sent Alina an e-mail claiming that "he would always take care of her". The report also claims that Alina visited Beasley's home in Montana and played with his son as well. It is believed that Beasley also gave Alina over $2,000 to speak with him every day.

ALSO READ: Malik Beasley's Wife 'blindsided' After NBA Player Spotted Holding Hands With Larsa Pippen

However, Beasley ghosted Alina and travelled to Miami for the Thanksgiving holidays. Alina was then left 'very disappointed' after she found out about Beasley's alleged relationship with Larsa via social media, the same way his wife did. Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley were spotted galavanting in a mall in Miami on November 23.

Beasley was supposed to return to his Montana home for his 24th birthday on November 26 but failed to do so. Yao was reportedly 'blindsided' after she saw images of Beasley and Pippen together in Miami.

ALSO READ: Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Charged With 5th-degree Drug Possession, Threat Of Violence

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao filing for divorce?

According to a close source of Montana Yao, as reported by TMZ, the 23-year-old Instagram model is now filing for divorce after learning of her husband's alleged affairs. Montana and Beasley have been together since 2018 and married in March 2019. The couple also has a son, named Makai, who was born earlier this year.

Image Credits - LuvvJewel, Larsa Pippen, Montana Yao Instagram / AP