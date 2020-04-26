The Last Dance Networks: How To Watch Michael Jordan's Documentary Online

The highly anticipated docu-series 'The Last Dance' released its first two episodes on April 19 to keep NBA fans entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Last Dance networks initially announced the trailer of the series on December 24, 2019. The Last Dance networks promised to showcase never-before-seen footage from Michael Jordan's campaign with the Chicago Bulls in the1997-98 season and will serve as fresh content amid the cancellation of sporting events in this time of crisis.

A former Chicago resident weighs in on the 🐐#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/eU57VRtLhq — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2020

The Last Dance networks: Watch the Last Dance online free of cost

The Last Dance networks created a buzz on social media as fans were eager to know how to watch the last dance online free of cost. Apart from searching for how to watch the last dance online free of cost, NBA fans searched for answers to the question 'Is The Last Dance on Netflix?'. NBA fans in India were also looking for answers to the question 'Is The Last Dance on Netflix in India?'

The Last Dance networks: How to watch Michael Jordan documentary

The 10-part miniseries which focuses on Michael Jordan's dominance in the NBA took over 20 years in the making so it is unlikely that fans can watch the last dance online free of cost. NBA Entertainment followed the Chicago Bulls on their mission to clinch their sixth NBA championship in eight seasons. More so, the film crew recorded over 10,000 hours of unseen footage and Jordan has already admitted to ESPN that he fears the documentary will make him look like a 'horrible person'. The Last Dance networks can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app which features several personalities that were close to the Chicago Bulls.

“I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQMJCf3MOl — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

The Last Dance networks: Is the Last Dance on Netflix?

The answer to the question 'Is the Last Dance on Netflix'? is yes. Fans with a Netflix subscription can watch The Last Dance online free of cost a day after the broadcast on ESPN. However, for Netflix subscribers outside the USA, 'The Last Dance Network' series will be streamed five hours after the initial broadcast times.

The Last Dance release schedule: How to watch Michael Jordan documentary?

The Last Dance networks air every Sunday night on ESPN with new episodes shown from 9 pm ET (Monday, 6:30 am IST). ESPN broadcasts double episodes and fans will be treated to two new instalments of The Last Dance networks for the next five weeks. Here is the Last Dance release schedule:

April 19

Episodes 1 & 2: 9:00 pm ET

April 26

Episodes 3 & 4: 9:00 pm ET

May 3

Episodes 5 & 6: 9:00 pm ET

May 10

Episodes 7 & 8: 9:00 pm ET

May 17

Episodes 9 & 10: 9:00 pm ET