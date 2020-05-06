LaVar Ball Claims That His Sons Lonzo, LaMelo And LiAngelo Will 'come Back To The Lakers'

LaVar Ball is known for his controversial claims and his out-of-the-box antics across various sporting leagues in America. However, one can never undermine the Big Baller Brand CEO when it comes to marketing. The 52-year old has three sons - Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball. Lonzo Ball currently plays for New Orleans Pelicans alongside last year's No. 1 draft pick - Zion Williamson. LaMelo Ball will be part of this year's NBA draft while LiAngelo Ball recently signed a G-League contract and will feature in the league this season.

LaVar Ball claims that sons Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo will return to the LA Lakers

While interacting during a live session with Clutchpoints, controversial entrepreneur LaVar Ball claimed that his sons Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball will play for the Lakers at some point in the near future. The former NFL tight end was quoted as saying, “They coming back to the Lakers later. That’s the inside scoop, don’t let them know that yet. We pop up all three of them over there.”

LaVar Ball rightly predicted the career trajectory of his eldest son Lonzo Ball up until his move to the Pelicans. LaVar Ball's youngest son LaMelo is expected to be the No. 1 NBA Draft pick this season. Interestingly, Lonzo Ball was picked second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft but was part of the trade that saw Anthony Davis make his way to the Lakers, with Lonzo Ball going to New Orleans.

