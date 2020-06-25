LaVar Ball Believes Son LaMelo Isn't 'a Follower', Should NOT Join Golden State Warriors

LaMelo Ball is currently one of the top prospects for the upcoming NBA draft. With many teams wanting to draft the 18-year-old, LaVar Ball thinks his son should not end up with the Golden State Warriors, who are most likely to land a top-five pick. LaVar Ball was recently on the Say Less with Kaz podcast, where he discussed the 2020 NBA draft.

Also read | LaVar Ball wants to bring NFL, NBA players to BBB and offer them up to 40% of the profit

LaMelo Ball Draft pick: LaVar Ball on why his son should not join Steph Curry and the Warriors

Lavar Ball says he doesn’t want LaMelo Ball on the Warriors



"That's the part I don't like about Golden State. They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain't no follower."



(NBC Sports) pic.twitter.com/Rpps2wVJpy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 24, 2020

Also read | LaVar Ball claims that his sons Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo will 'come back to Lakers'

While on the podcast, LaVar Ball revealed that while he believes his son is the best player in the NBA draft, he does not want him to play with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. As per LaVar, he thinks his son won't be a good pick for the team as he will have to follow the Warriors stars. He stated that what he does not like about the Golden State Warriors is that they have 'Klay and the other guys' and now want to add LaMelo in the mix. LaVar added that his son is 'no follower' and does not 'need to do what they do'.

Also read | LaMelo Ball declares for 2020 NBA Draft after one season with Illawarra Hawks: LaMelo Ball draft pick, LaMelo Ball Warriors draft

The retired athlete also talked about his son's talent, stating that people are looking at him because he is 'talented and can play the game'. However, he believes that his son should wait 'for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans'. LaVar further added that one has to 'enjoy' coaching 'somebody special' and his son should do what he wants to do.

While the Warriors are rumoured to not want LaMelo on their team, LaVar believes they will draft him if they land the No. 1 pick. According to the 52-year-old businessman, 'At the end of the day, this is about money and business'. He thinks as LaMelo will 'put people in their seats', no one else in the draft could do that.

As per NBA reports, the Warriors are currently considering State guard Tyrese Haliburton as an option over LaMelo Ball. Furthermore, the team is said to be looking for a player who would support Thompson and Curry's final prime years in the league. The Warriors are reported to have a 14 percent chance of getting the No.1 pick after the 2019-20 season, where they ended up at the bottom of the league with a 15-50 win-loss record.

LaMelo last played for the Australian National Basketball league (NBL) for the Illawarra Hawks, where he averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals and won the NBL Rookie of the Year award.

Also read | Warriors not interested in LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman: LaMelo Ball Draft pick, LaMelo Ball Warriors

(Image source: AP)